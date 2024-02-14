Villagers in panic after tiger spotted in Bannur
February 14, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A tiger which was spotted in Bannur has created panic among the villagers. Even as tiger sightings are being reported in Mysuru surroundings, this is for the first time that a tiger was sighted in Bannur.

A tiger was spotted wandering around Doddakanya, Chikkakanya, Doora, Kadakola and Srirangapatna’s Bidarahallihundi and Channahalli creating panic among the public and now a tiger has been spotted at Bannur in T. Narasipur taluk which is confirmed by pug marks found at the spot.

The tiger was spotted on Feb. 12 night in the agricultural field (near Bannur Bridge) belonging to one Kumar of Horticulture Department Research Centre and one Divakar, who had clicked the photos of the tiger informed the Forest Department officials.

Based on the information from Divakar, Range Forest Officers (RFOs) and staff visited the spot and during inspection, a pug mark was found.

After confirming that a tiger was indeed spotted, the Forest officials and staff conducted combing operation in the surroundings and even conducted an aerial survey using thermal drone besides continuing the combing operation, said Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Dr. Basavaraju.

As of now, Forest Department records confirm that there are nine tigers in Mysuru Range and out of the nine tigers, one was killed in a road accident near Mysore Airport at Mandakalli recently. Out of the remaining eight tigers, four tigers were found wandering around Mysuru.

