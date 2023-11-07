Yaduveer’s visit to Yediyurappa’s home not political

November 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Scion of the erstwhile Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and his wife Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar, paid a visit to the residence of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in Shivamogga on Saturday. They enjoyed a meal with Yediyurappa and his family.

Yaduveer’s visit to Shivamogga was to participate in a programme held to commemorate the centenary celebrations of Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Limited (VISL) in Bhadravati. Notable attendees at the event included Yediyurappa, Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa, MP B.Y. Raghavendra, MLA B.K. Sangameshwara, Siddaganga Mutt Seer Sri Siddalinga Swamiji and Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Dr. Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji.

The programme was organised by cine actor Doddanna and former employees of VISL.

Yaduveer’s presence led to political speculations, with some media outlets reporting that he might contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. There had been previous reports suggesting Yaduveer’s potential candidacy for the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha seat.

However, Yediyurappa clarified that Yaduveer’s visit was private and pre-planned. He said that politics was not discussed during the lunch.

The Mysore king, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and his Dewan Sir M. Visvesvaraya initiated the construction of Mysuru Wood Distillation and Iron Works in 1918, with production starting in 1923. Visvesvaraya oversaw the unit for six years, ensuring its success. Today, it operates as a unit of the Steel Authority of India Limited.

Yaduveer Wadiyar’s presence gains significance for the reason that this industry was established by Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV.