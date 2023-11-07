Mobile Phone Jammer at Mysuru Central Prisons rendered useless

November 7, 2023

Non-compliance with current 5G mobile network cited reason for the failure

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the country is in fifth generation (5G) mobile network, the Mysuru Central Prisons is yet to upgrade itself, when it comes to keeping the Mobile Phone Jammer active, at least to nip any criminal activities in the bud.

The Mysuru Central Prisons is built on a five-acre land of the vast expanse of 20-acre land, with the capacity to accommodate 660 prisoners. But, like every other jails in the State, Mysuru Central Prisons is also no exception when it comes to the number of prisoners exceeding the capacity. With the jail personnel proving skeletal in numbers against the increasing number of inmates, they have to inevitably rely on technology for surveillance along with physical surveillance to keep a track on the activities.

Incorporating technology, Mysuru Central Prisons, along with several other jails in the State, was equipped with Mobile Phone Jammer in compliance with 2G and 3G network, five years ago, thus augmenting the security measures. The Mobile Phone Jammer was inevitable considering the hardcore criminals who were operating from behind the bars, using the mobile phones, executing their plans with the help of their accomplices outside the jail. The Mobile Phone Jammer was coming in handy in checking both incoming and outgoing calls.

There are several instances of the jurisdictional Mandi Police personnel who have a Police Outpost next to the main entrance of Mysuru Central Prisons raiding the cells and seizing mobile phones. The jail inmates who were getting the mobile phones smuggled inside in a clandestine manner, were trying all the tricks in their books to hoodwink jail authorities, in concealing them inside their cells. They were using the phones only when it was essential, keeping them in a covert manner rest of the time.

While there is a prohibition on jail inmates, irrespective of those serving judicial imprisonment and convicts, from using mobile phones, there is a provision to write and receive postal letters, to keep in touch with their family members. However, the process of writing letters is also strictly monitored by jail officials, who hand it over to the inmates and also post to the addressee, only after going through the content. Even the visitors are allowed only after strict security check and also the materials handed over to them by their relatives and friends are passed on to them, only after scrutinising them.

Senior Superintendent of Mysuru Central Prisons Ramesh said: “A few years ago, Mobile Phone Jammer was installed in the jail complying with 2G and 3G network. Now, we are in 5G era, rendering the Jammer useless. Even the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services has not taken any step to upgrade to 5G technology. Similar is the situation at other jails in the State including Parappana Agrahara Prisons in Bengaluru. However, we have taken strict measures against smuggling mobile phones inside the jail.”