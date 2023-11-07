KSRTC to ply 2,000 additional buses for Deepavali season

November 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In anticipation of the Deepavali festival rush, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has implemented extensive measures to accommodate the increased number of travellers during this festive season.

To ensure a hassle-free experience during the festivities, KSRTC will deploy an additional 2,000 buses departing from Bengaluru to various destinations within Karnataka and neighbouring States.

According to an official announcement, these special buses will be in service from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12 for outbound travel and will operate inter- and intra-State services from various locations to Bengaluru between Nov. 14 and Nov. 15.

Exclusive services will be provided from Kempegowda bus stand to destinations like Dharmasthala, Kukke Subramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Sringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppal, Yadgir, Bidar and more. Special buses departing from Mysuru Road Bus Station will serve routes to Mysuru, Hunsur, Periyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalnagar and Madikeri.

Passengers can take advantage of a five percent discount on fares when booking tickets online and a 10 percent discount is available when booking round-trip tickets. Premier special buses will be available from BMTC bus station (Traffic and Transit Management Centre) at Shantinagar, connecting destinations such as Madurai, Kumbakonam, Chennai, Coimbatore and other places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.