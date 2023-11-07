KSRTC to ply 2,000 additional buses for Deepavali season
News, Top Stories

KSRTC to ply 2,000 additional buses for Deepavali season

November 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In anticipation of the Deepavali festival rush, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has implemented extensive measures to accommodate the increased number of travellers during this festive season.

To ensure a hassle-free experience during the festivities, KSRTC will deploy an additional 2,000 buses departing from Bengaluru to various destinations within Karnataka and neighbouring States.

According to an official announcement, these special buses will be in service from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12 for outbound travel and will operate inter- and intra-State services from various locations to Bengaluru between Nov. 14 and Nov. 15.

Exclusive services will be provided from Kempegowda bus stand to destinations like Dharmasthala, Kukke Subramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Sringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppal, Yadgir, Bidar and more. Special buses departing from Mysuru Road Bus Station will serve routes to Mysuru, Hunsur, Periyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalnagar and Madikeri.

Passengers can take advantage of a five percent discount on fares when booking tickets online and a 10 percent discount is available when booking round-trip tickets. Premier special buses will be available from BMTC bus station (Traffic and Transit Management Centre) at Shantinagar, connecting destinations such as Madurai, Kumbakonam, Chennai, Coimbatore and other places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching