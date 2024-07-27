BJP, JD(S) leaders too own MUDA plots: Minister Byrathi Suresh
BJP, JD(S) leaders too own MUDA plots: Minister Byrathi Suresh

July 27, 2024

Bengaluru: Amid the stinging attack by BJP and JD(S) combine, training guns at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the State Government has released a list of MUDA land and site beneficiaries that includes top leaders of Opposition parties.

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh released the list of such site beneficiaries during the media conference convened by Siddaramaiah at Vidhana Soudha yesterday to clarify the allegations related to allotment of sites under 50:50 scheme to his (Siddaramaiah) wife Parvathi, by MUDA.

The list contains the names of Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda, JD(S) MLC C.N. Manjegowda, BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath, former JD(S) Minister S.R. Mahesh and several other leaders of both the parties, being the beneficiaries of bidi niveshana (stray sites) allotted by MUDA.

Interestingly, Right To Information (RTI) activist N. Gangaraju is also a beneficiary of MUDA plots, as he has been allotted 0.17 acres of land collectively including Hootagalli and Kuppalur.

