New plan to save Kukkarahalli Lake

April 16, 2025

Pollution Board and MGP conduct on-site inspection to assess pollution levels

Mysuru: The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) will assess pollution levels at Kukkarahalli Lake to help the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), University of Mysore, District Administration and Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) formulate a comprehensive action plan to halt the daily inflow of untreated sewage into the Lake.

Located in the heart of Mysuru, Kukkarahalli Lake is reeling under the continuous discharge of sewage — a toxic mix of faecal matter and detergent-laden runoff — from areas like Jayalakshmipuram, Paduvarahalli (Vinayakanagar), Valmiki Road and their surroundings. The unchecked inflow has led to fish deaths, choking vegetation and food scarcity for migratory birds, drastically reducing the Lake’s avian population over the years.

During an on-site inspection with MGP members this morning, KSPCB Officer Umashankar confirmed that sewage — including carcinogenic compounds — was responsible for the foul odour and mass fish deaths in the Lake. He emphasised that proliferating water weeds must be managed to ensure sustainable conservation.

The KSPCB Officer was accompanied by Major General (Retd.) S.G. Vombatkere, MGP Members D.V. Dayanand Sagar, S.V. Shankar, S. Shobhana, S. Shylajesha, Venkatesh and Ramesh during the inspection.

Despite repeated assurances from Mayors, Commissioners and release of funds, the MCC has failed to stop the sewage inflow. MGP members noted that Kukkarahalli Lake, with its rich biodiversity and heritage significance, is dying a slow death.

Umashankar explained that KSPCB teams visit the Lake monthly to collect samples from multiple points for pollution assessment. A fresh re-evaluation will soon be undertaken to aid the preparation of an action plan. The plan will be jointly drafted by the MCC, University of Mysore, District Administration and MGP.

Activists expressed concern over the ineffectiveness of existing infrastructure. A bridge constructed by MCC at the Valmiki Road-Hunsur Road junction to block sewage entry has failed to prevent contaminated water from flowing into the Lake via a ‘magic box’ drainage inlet from the Paduvarahalli side.

Two additional streams — one from the Hunsur Road side drain and another from behind Maharani’s College on Valmiki Road — are also contributing to the pollution. The continued influx of untreated waste water is fuelling algae growth, degrading water quality, threatening aquatic life and increasing mosquito populations.

The KSPCB has proposed diverting sewage to the Underground Drainage (UGD) network and enforcing strict measures to prevent future contamination.