MUDA to launch Group Housing Scheme

October 27, 2022

Proposed construction of 2 BHK multistoried apartment building at Survey No. 21/1, 2 Dattagalli village, Ramakrishnanagar, Mysuru

By S.T. Ravikumar

Mysore/Mysuru: With the city considered as the second fastest growing city after the State Capital Bengaluru, the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) will soon be coming up with a Group Housing Scheme, under which 952 houses will be built for aspirants from middle class and economically backward sections at an affordable price. Initially the project will be executed in Vijayanagar Fourth Stage and Dattagalli.

Under the scheme, the MUDA will be constructing 560 houses in Vijayanagar Fourth Stage, Second Phase (Basavanahalli) and 392 houses in Dattagalli (Ramakrishnanagar) A and B Blocks, totalling 952 houses, at a total cost of Rs. 342 crore.

After preparing the DPR for the proposed project for construction of 2BHK multistoried apartments at Survey No. 21/1, 2 in Dattagalli and at Basavanahalli (Vijayanagar Fourth Stage), the MUDA has sent it for Government approval.

The multistoried apartment complex will have 4 blocks comprising 320 units at the two sites. The amenities provided include retail centres, coffee shop, jogging track, gardens, kids play area, water bodies, borewells/KUWSDB water connection, STP, UGD network, solar power backup for common area lighting, a lift lobby, 1 car parking facility for every 2 units, roads, external street lights, rainwater harvesting, fire fighting systems, stairs and corridors, compound walls, organic waste converter, a 3 KW power connection, etc. The height of each tower would be 30 to 35 metres.

The Vijayanagar Fourth Stage Group Housing Complex will be of G+14 type, with 32 houses in each of the 14 floors totalling 448 houses (Units) in one tower and 8 houses (Units) in each of the 14 floors in the other tower, totalling 112 houses. In Dattagalli, each of the 14 floors will have 28 houses, totalling 392 houses. In all, 952 houses will come up in a total area (Vijayanagar Fourth Stage and Dattagalli) covering 7.28 acres. The project, once approved by the Government, will be completed in about 18 months, thus reducing the pressure on urban housing.

The MUDA will be using funds from deposits made from sale of sites in the past, collection of instalment money from Group Housing beneficiaries and its own budgetary allocation.

The Group Housing Scheme comes as a boon for thousands of aspirants who are waiting for years to have their own house in the city. The MUDA, which had launched a demand survey a couple of years ago before going ahead of the project, had received a whopping 46,000 applications, which shows the high demand for affordable houses.