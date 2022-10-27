City gets Motherhood Hospital

October 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Titular head of the erstwhile Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar inaugurated Motherhood Hospital at Yadavagiri in city recently.

The fastest growing chain of women and children’s hospitals in the country, city’s Motherhood Hospital is the eighth one in the State and 19th in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Yaduveer said that women were the crucial pillars of the society and the cornerstone of every family’s health. They should have access to healthcare services that are inclusive, dynamic and non-judgemental.

Yaduveer wished the Hospital’s Management, doctors and staff the very best.

Mr. Vijayarathna Venkatraman, CEO of Motherhood Hospitals said “Our aim at Motherhood Hospitals has always been to deliver exceptional healthcare experience to our patients and their families. Women and children need compassionate and efficient service in a homely and comfortable environment, no matter where they reside. With the launch of our Mysuru Centre, we hope to bridge the gap between healthcare services in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. We are hoping to cater to patients not just from the city but also from Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Hanur, Mandya, Nanjangud and Hassan among the others.”

He said that Motherhood Hospital offers a full stack of women’s healthcare services along with a strong NICU level 3 facility which is one of the strongest pillars of the Hospital and backed by highly experienced and dedicated experts in pregnancy care, gynaecology, laparoscopic surgery, fertility, paediatrics, neonatology and foetal medicine. The Neonatal Care Unit (NICU) at Motherhood is a level III unit and the same facility is available at Mysuru Centre too.

Stating that children need accurate diagnosis and treatment right from their foetal stage to their adolescence and young adulthood, Vijayarathna said that women health needs specialised care for their reproductive health right from puberty through womanhood and old age.

“Regular assessments and timely check-ups are crucial when it comes to health issues. Unfortunately, women tend to ignore their reproductive health and only visit the doctors when necessary. At the Mysuru Centre we will aim to create awareness amongst women of the region on the importance of preventative gynaec health checks for early diagnosis and treatment,” he added.

Motherhood Hospital’s Regional Operation head (South) Parveez Jameel, Dr. Suhaim, Dr. Chethan and others were present.