Tension at Maha Mrithyunjaya Temple, Kattemad: Kodagu MLAs, MP call for community peace, restraint

December 29, 2024

Madikeri: Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna, who also serves as the Legal Advisor to the Chief Minister, Somwarpet MLA Dr. Manthar Gowda and Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar have called for peace between communities in Kodagu following tensions at the Maha Mrithyunjaya Temple in Kattemad village on Dec. 27.

The incident occurred when over 20 Kodava community members, including women in traditional attire, were prevented from entering the Temple wearing traditional dresses by individuals from another community, claiming to represent the Temple Management Board.

Reports suggest that individuals demanded Kodavas either remove their traditional attire or leave the Temple premises. The altercation occurred on the final day of the festival at the Mrithyunjaya Temple. It was claimed that the Temple’s by-laws prohibit traditional attire, a contention that Kodava community members vehemently disputed.

The Police intervened to defuse the situation. Both groups filed complaints and counter-complaints at the Madikeri Rural Police Station. Footage of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, has drawn widespread criticism for causing disrespect to the Kodava community in their homeland.

MLA Ponnanna called upon everyone to uphold peace and harmony. “I appeal to the Temple management to revoke this by-law and allow traditional attire from all communities. Historically, traditional attire has been a vital part of the district’s cultural heritage, embraced by various communities,” he said.

MLA Dr. Manthar Gowda also expressed his surprise over the incident, noting that Kodagu is known for its communal harmony and peaceful coexistence among communities. He urged all parties to maintain peace and ensure that the situation does not escalate.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar strongly condemned the incident and denounced acts of mutual hatred and disruptions to societal peace, emphasising that such incidents should never happen. He called for addressing differences through dialogue and fostering a harmonious environment.

In response to the incident, various organisations have announced plans for a massive march titled ‘Kodava Nadige Kattemadu Kade’ soon.

Virajpet Kodava Samaja’s Honorary Secretary Maletira Srinivas accused certain politically motivated individuals of attempting to strip the Kodava community of their rights and insulting Kodava women.