Exercise caution while buying medicines online: MP

December 28, 2024

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has urged customers to exercise utmost caution while purchasing medicines online, citing multiple complaints about their quality.

He was speaking at the release of the Mysore District Chemists and Distributors Association (MDCDA) Diary-2025 during an event organised by the MDCDA at Veene Seshanna Bhavan in Kuvempunagar recently.

The MP emphasised the importance of buying medicines from local medical shops, noting that such purchases ensure better quality and reliability.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, who was also present, recalled the crucial role played by chemists and druggists during COVID-19 pandemic. He lauded their efforts in providing quality medicines, enabling patients to recover promptly and lead healthier lives.

During the event, MDCDA members highlighted that nearly 5,000 Pharma Assistants depend on the 2,500 medical shops operating in Mysuru. They sought MLA Srivatsa’s assistance in securing a Civic Amenities (CA) site from MUDA for the Association.

The event was attended by Commissioner of Food Safety for Karnataka K. Srinivas, retired Drugs Controller of Karnataka B.T. Khanapure, Deputy Drugs Controller of Mysuru Division B.P. Arun, Assistant Drugs Controllers Waseem-Ur-Rahaman Shariff and Ashalatha, MDCDA President S. Manjunath and others.