Man murdered by son for insurance money

December 28, 2024

Bylakuppe: In a shocking incident, a man killed his father to claim life insurance money at Gosavi Colony of Koppa village in Periyapatna taluk on Thursday evening.

The victim, 53-year-old Annappa, was attacked by his son 27-year-old K.A. Pandu with a stick near Bidiruvana in Manchadevanahalli on the Mysuru Road. Pandu ran a money-lending business in Koppa village and he noticed that his father had a life insurance policy worth lakhs of rupees.

According to the Police, Pandu lured his father by promising him a job opportunity at the Tibetan First Camp.

While on the way, Pandu followed Annappa and struck him on the head with a stick, killing him instantly near Bidiruvana, B.M. Road.

A cover-up attempt

He then attempted to cover up the crime by reporting to the Bylakuppe Police that his father had been fatally struck by a hit-and-run vehicle.

When the Police reached the scene, they discovered Annappa’s body lying 15 feet away from the roadside. However, there were no signs of a vehicle accident — no tyre marks, debris or broken vehicle parts.

Pandu told the Police that his father was walking on the footpath when he was hit by the vehicle. However, the Police did not find evidence to support Pandu’s version. Items found at the scene included Annappa’s slippers, an iron pipe, a red towel, an iron rod, plastic fragments, betel leaves and an arecanut bag and several liquor sachets.

These inconsistencies and Pandu’s different versions raised suspicions, prompting the Police to intensify their investigation. Upon reviewing CCTV footage, they confirmed Pandu’s movements in the area and the Police interrogated him, leading to his confession. Pandu admitted to murdering his father in hopes of claiming the life insurance money.

Bylakuppe Police have registered a case against Pandu, who has been arrested and sent to jail.

Annappa leaves behind his wife and five children, including the accused.

Suicide

During funeral arrangements for Annappa, a dispute arose between his brother Dharma and other family members, leading Dharma to commit suicide by hanging himself at his house. Dharma leaves behind 4 children.