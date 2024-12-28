ISKCON Sri Krishna Balarama Ratha Yatra this evening

December 28, 2024

Mysuru: The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) is organising their 27th Annual Grand Ratha Yatra Festival in city this evening (Dec. 28).

The inaugural function will be held at Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, Palace North Gate, at 4.30 pm. MLA T.S. Srivatsa, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and former MLC G. Madhusudan will be the chief guests. ISKCON Mysuru President Stoka Krishna Swami will preside over the inaugural.

The colourful festival will begin from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at 5.30 pm and proceed through Gandhi Square, Sayyaji Rao Road, Small Clock Tower, Devaraja Urs Road, Narayana Shastri Road, Ramaswamy Circle, JLB Road, RTO Circle, Ballal Circle, New Kantharaja Urs Road, Jayanagar 2nd Main Road and conclude at the ISKCON Temple on 18th Cross, Jayanagar.

The Ratha Yatra will include Sankirtana by ISKCON devotees and 35 feet-high chariot carrying the deities of Sri Krishna Balarama.

Prasadam will be distributed to over 30,000 people.

Vaikunta Ekadashi on Jan. 10, 2025

Also, ISKCON Temple will be celebrating Sri Vaikunta Ekadashi on Jan. 10, 2025. A Vaikunta Dwara will be erected at the main entrance of temple and devotees can have special Vaikunta Dwara Pravesha from 7.30 am to 10 pm, according to a press release from ISKCON Mysuru.