Rural students tackle global challenges at Vikasa Parva

December 28, 2024

Mysuru: Vikasa Parva, an innovative entrepreneurship and design thinking workshop by Excel Public School and Excelsoft Technologies, empowered 186 students and 36 teachers from 36 government schools in Mysuru district to address real-world challenges.

Funded by Excel Group’s CSR arm, The Excel Empathy Foundation, the six-week programme culminated in a presentation of projects at the prestigious TiE Global Summit (TGS) in Bengaluru on Dec. 10.

The workshop introduced participants to innovation, R&D, product development and entrepreneurship, with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) providing a framework for identifying and solving community issues. Among the projects, the top 10 ideas, spanning healthcare, sustainable agriculture, renewable energy, and environmental conservation, were showcased in a special session, “Rural Youth Innovators: What is an Innovation Mindset?”

During the session moderated by entrepreneur Anand Kadakol, students explained their problem-solving approaches, ideas’ scalability, and implementation strategies.

This interactive platform allowed students to present their business models, detailing cost structures and societal impact, while networking with peers, entrepreneurs and industry leaders.

The event concluded on Dec. 12 at Infosys, Mysuru. It featured talks and panel discussions highlighting Mysuru’s cultural entrepreneurship across the tourism, wellness and jewellery industries.

This celebration of local heritage also explored strategies for building thriving ecosystems around cultural assets.

Excel Public School Principal K.G. Mathew lauded the students’ achievements: “Vikasa Parva has showcased the potential of young minds to address real-world challenges with practical solutions. Their journey from classrooms to a global stage is truly inspiring.”

Excelsoft Technologies Chairman Sudhanva Dhananjaya added: “Workshops like Vikasa Parva and platforms like TGS encourage innovation & collaboration, marking an exciting beginning for these young innovators.”

Building on their success, all 36 projects have been submitted to the School Innovation Marathon 2024, India’s largest school innovation challenge, organised by the Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Education.

This landmark initiative was made possible through collaboration between Excel Group and School Education Department, including key support from Block Education Officers, DIET faculty and school headteachers.