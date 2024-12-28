Snehamayi Krishna appeals to Modi, Shah for personal safety

December 28, 2024

Mysuru: In a significant escalation of his fight against alleged corruption in Karnataka, activist and whistleblower Snehamayi Krishna has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for immediate intervention to ensure his safety.

Krishna’s letter comes amidst growing concerns over threats to his life following his revelations about the illegal allotment of 14 sites under the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The activist alleges that his efforts to expose misuse of authority have drawn severe backlash from influential political figures, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Krishna accuses the Chief Minister of attempting to obstruct his work and claims the State Government has consistently denied him adequate security despite multiple requests.

In his letter, Krishna highlighted his vulnerability, stating, “Since I am fighting against the CM and other influential individuals, the State Government is refusing to provide me with security. This demonstrates that government officials are attempting to hinder my efforts under the influence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.”

Expressing grave concern for his safety and that of his family, Krishna added, “Relying on State Government security feels increasingly risky. Therefore, I request that security be kindly provided by the Central Government to ensure the protection of my life and the well-being of my family.”

Krishna’s troubles began when he exposed alleged irregularities in MUDA land allotments, a move that brought him into direct conflict with high-ranking political figures, including CM Siddaramaiah’s wife B.M. Parvathi. His initial complaint was dismissed by local authorities, prompting him to approach the High Court. Following the Court’s intervention, an investigation by the Lokayukta was ordered and an FIR was filed naming CM Siddaramaiah as the primary accused.

Instead of support, Krishna claims he has faced escalating political pressure, including the filing of multiple false FIRs against him.