PM lauds Mysuru student

May 30, 2022

Narendra Modi appreciates Uttarakhand-born student studying in Mysuru who excelled in Kannada

Mysore/Mysuru: Emphasising India’s diversity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 89th episode of his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’ yesterday said the varied attire, cuisine and culture in different regions is the hallmark of India.

He cited the example of Kalpana, a native of Uttarakhand, who learnt Kannada in Mysuru with the help of tutor Prof. Taramurthy in just three months despite being visually-challenged and scored 92 marks in the class 10 examination.

“Our country is a rich treasure house of many languages, scripts and dialects. Varied attire, cuisine and culture in different regions is our hallmark. As a nation, this diversity strengthens us and keeps us united. I wish to share with all of you a very inspiring example related to this, which is that of our daughter Kalpana. But her endeavour is filled with the true spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.”

Sharing Kalpana’s story, Prime Minister said Kalpana is originally from Joshimath in Uttarakhand.

She had been suffering from TB earlier and when she was in class 3, she also lost her eyesight. Kalpana passed her class SSLC examination in Karnataka recently but the surprising thing is she did not know Kannada until some time ago.

She not only learnt Kannada language in three months but also scored 92 marks. “Where there is a will, there is a way. Kalpana had come in contact with Prof. Taramurthy, a resident of Mysuru, who not only encouraged her but also helped her in every way. Today, through her hard work, she has set an example for all of us. I congratulate Kalpana for her fortitude,” PM Modi said.

Yoga Day message

In the light of PM Modi participating in the mass Yoga programme in Mysuru on June 21, yesterday in his radio talk, the PM said that this time the theme of ‘Yoga Day’ is Yoga for Humanity. “I would urge all of you to celebrate ‘Yoga Day’ with great enthusiasm. On account of more and more vaccination coverage, people now are going out more than ever; therefore, a lot of preparations are also being seen all over the world for ‘Yoga Day’. The Corona pandemic has made all of us realise the overarching importance of health in our lives and Yoga being a great medium in ensuring the same,” he said.

“I wish you should also start preparations for ‘Yoga Day’ on your own right now. Meet more and more people, urge everyone to join the programme of ‘Yoga Day’; inspire them. I am sure that all of you will participate enthusiastically in the ‘Yoga Day’, as well as adopt yoga in your daily life,” he added.

Many more people can help Kalpana fulfil her dreams

“I was surprised to listen to PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ where he spoke about Kalpana and my efforts in tutoring and mentoring her. I was not expecting this to reach the Prime Minister and I am really happy that now many more people can help Kalpana fulfil her dreams. I was elated to hear my name in the PM’s address though I did not need that kind of publicity. I am humbled. First it was ‘Mysooru Mithra’ and ‘Star of Mysore’ that published Kalpana’s story and was later picked up by other newspapers and media. I really hope that all this will facilitate Kalpana’s bright future.” —Prof. Taramurthy, Mysuru