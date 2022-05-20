Defeating the odds, visually-impaired Uttarakhand girl scores 514 marks in SSLC exams

May 20, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Kalpana, a student from Uttarakhand, who was infected with Tuberculosis (TB) disease and lost her eyesight due to the negligence by her parents, found a Good Samaritan in Mysuru with whose help and guidance she has scored 514 marks in the SSLC examinations, the result of which was announced yesterday.

This Joshimath town Urgam Valley resident of Uttarakhand learnt Kannada in just three months, wrote SSLC examination in Kannada and has passed out scoring 514 marks. Securing 92 marks in Kannada, which was unknown to her till recently, was another feather in the cap in the achievement of this student.

Kalpana, who was the daughter of Ravindra Singh and Asha, lost her mother when she was three-years-old and her father married another woman later. Her grandfather Ramsingh Negi became her guardian after she was neglected by her father and step mother. Adding to her woes she was diagnosed with TB disease.

The combined stress of being neglected and TB disease resulted in her losing her eyesight. Till then she was studying in 3rd standard and her education came to an abrupt end.

Saddened by the developments, her grandfather, who wanted to give good education to Kalpana approached Prof. Taramurthy of Mysuru, who was a teacher for many years. Presently, a volunteer of Isha Foundation, Prof. Taramurthy visits various parts of the country to understand the diverse lifestyle of the people.

While on one such tour four years ago, she visited Uttarakhand and stayed in a rented house of Kalpana for 2 years. During her stay, Kalpana’s grandfather sought her help and requested her to see that his granddaughter gets education in any part of the country.

Responding positively, Prof. Taramurthy brought Kalpana to Bengaluru to get her eyes tested at a private hospital. On examination, the doctors felt that it was not possible to restore her eyesight after which Taramurthy bought Kalpana to Mysuru and got her admitted to city’s Ranga Rao Memorial School for Differently Abled.

With the co-operation of school teachers and fellow students, Kalpana learnt Kannada in just three months and started talking fluently.

To ensure her education doesn’t suffer during COVID pandemic, Prof. Taramurthy taught Kalpana all the subjects in her home and with the intention of making Kalpana write SSLC examinations directly, Prof. Taramurthy prepared her completely for this year’s SSLC examination. Kalpana’s will power, hard-work, dedication and perseverance accompanied by Prof. Taramurthy’s guidance and cooperation has brought very good results. Kalpana has scored 92 marks in Kannada itself.

“Mysuru has become a hub of education and those who come here seeking education have not been deprived of the same and have done really well. Similarly, Kalpana, who hails from a village in Uttarakhand, has learnt Kannada and wrote her examinations in Kannada,” said Prof. Taramurthy.

“Prof. Taramurthy has worked very hard for my success and taught me lessons till midnight. Because of her guidance, I have scored good marks today. I want to continue my education in Mysuru and want to study IAS,” said Kalpana.