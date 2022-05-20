SSLC results: Mysuru district records 91.38 pass percentage

May 20, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru district has recorded a pass percentage of 91.38 in the SSLC exams (2021-22), the results of which was announced yesterday. The SSLC exam was held across the State from Mar. 28 to Apr.11.

While Periyapatna taluk topped the district with a pass percentage of 94.64, K.R. Nagar taluk came last with a pass percentage of 87.35.

A total of 117 schools in the district, including 74 unaided, nine aided and 34 Government Schools, recorded cent percent results. At the same time, no school in the district recorded zero pass percentage this year.

While six students scored the maximum (625/625), 13 students scored 624/625, 23 students 623, 23 students 622, 22 students 621 and 33 students have scored 620/625. In other statistics, 977 students of the district secured the maximum marks in First language, 429 in second language, 627 in third, 467 in Maths, 238 in Science and 1,663 in Social Science.

DDPI Ramachandraraje Urs, who held a press meet following the announcement of results yesterday, said that out of 36,128 students who had appeared for the exam, 33,012 were successful, while the rest failed. Pointing out that 32,337 students passed out in Grades ranging from A+ to C+, he said that a whopping number of 4,401 students in total scored full marks in different subjects, which shows how good the district fared in the SSLC exam.

Noting that the Department had chalked out programmes under more than 50 heads for getting better results, Urs said that the combined efforts of all teachers was responsible for the good results in the district. The department had also conducted night classes for students who lagged behind in learning, he added.

Meanwhile, G. Devika of Carmel School in Nanjangud became the sixth student of the district to score maximum marks. The others are B.S. Aditi and Yashaswi Urs of Sadvidya High School, K. Charukeerthy of Marimallappa High School and M.G. Ektha of Government Adarsha Vidyalaya in city and B.M. Disha of BGS High School in Bannur. Invariably, all the six toppers of the district are girls.

M.G. Ektha, one of the toppers is the daughter of LIC agent M.C. Ganapathi and M.S. Gangamma couple, residents of Siddarthanagar in city. Speaking to Star of Mysore, Ektha said that she was a student of Government Adarsha Vidyalaya in Jockey Quarters and never went to tuitions. Pointing out that she used to regularly refresh the lessons taught in her School, she said that apart from her hard work and dedicated studies, she was inspired by the words of MLA S.A. Ramdas when he visited the school for attending a programme held a few months ago. She wants to serve the country by joining the Defence Forces, she added.

B.M. Disha, student of BGS School in Bannur, comes from a family of farmers. She is the daughter of Mahesh and Lakshmi couple of Basavanahalli near Bannur.

She said that she never attended any tuitions and studied on her own as a per a time-table planned by her. Pointing out that she had expected 600 marks, she said she was delighted to find that she had indeed scored 625/625 and she dedicates this achievement to her parents and teachers, who encouraged her all through her studies. She wants to become a doctor and would start preparing for NEET Exam from now itself, she added.

G. Devika, a student of Nanjangud’s Carmel English Medium School, is the daughter of Ganesh, a Government School teacher at Kadakola and S. Roopa couple.

B.S. Aditi of Sadividya School is the daughter of B.N. Sanjeev, a LIC Divisional Manager and K.M. Kala couple, residents of Vishweshwaranagar in city.

Expressing delight over her performance in the exam, she said she does not know how to express thanks to all those who encouraged and motivated her in her studies. Pointing out that she went to tuitions and studied for atleast four hours a day, she said she wants to become a doctor.

Yashaswi Urs, another student of Sadvidya School who shared the top honours, is the daughter of M.R. Manjunath, an employee of Automotive Axles and Lakshmi, a teacher at B. B. Garden Government School.

Maintaining that she had confidence that she would get full marks in all the subjects, Yashaswi Urs said that her expectations has come true as she secured 625/625. Stating that she went to a coaching centre, she wants to achieve the same result in PUC too.

Charukeerthy of Marimallappa School, is the daughter of L. Kumar and Vijayalakshmi couple, residents of Kanakadasanagar in city. Stating that she comes from an agrarian family with her father being a farmer having lands near Mahadevapura, she said she wants to become an IAS officer in the future.

She is inspired by women IAS officers such as Rohini Sindhuri and C. Shikha, who had served in Mysuru as Deputy Commissioners, she added.