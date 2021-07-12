Wary parents collect SSLC exam hall tickets
News

Wary parents collect SSLC exam hall tickets

July 12, 2021

High Court dismisses PIL; gives green signal for holding exams

Mysore/Mysuru: Amidst the crisis of Coronavirus pandemic, there is a clamour for cancelling the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams 2021 that are scheduled to be conducted on July 19 and July 22. Over 8 lakh students will appear for  the exams. 

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has started issuing hall tickets for the examination from today and interestingly, wary of their wards catching infection, parents themselves arrived at the admit card issuing centres in the city. 

At the Rotary School on JLB Road where the admission tickets were being issued this morning mostly it was parents who came to collect the cards on behalf of their wards while the students stayed away. Many other centres like the Avila Convent will issue the hall tickets from tomorrow. 

“We have personally come here to collect the hall tickets as we are scared and would not want to put children at risk. Though the Department and the Minister concerned have assured us that exams will be conducted in a safe environment, we are apprehensive as the Government will not take responsibility for our children,” said a mother who wanted to be anonymous.

Hundreds of parents arrived at Rotary School to collect admit cards and they were seen posing anxious questions to officials. “Our children are not in a state of writing exam. There is fear. The Government is risking the lives of 8 lakh families, not just 8 lakh students,” another parent said.   

PIL dismissed: Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court this afternoon dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on the conduct of SSLC exam. Justice B.V. Nagarathna and Justice Hanchate Sanjeev Kumar heard the PIL and gave a green signal for the Government to conduct the exams as per the schedule. 

READ ALSO  SSLC evaluation begins

The Court said that the Government and KSEEB must ensure all precautions. “The State Government must formulate a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and strictly adhere to the guidelines,” the Court ordered. 

The PIL was filed by S.V. Singre Gowda. Taking into account thousands of students in rural areas, most of them did not have any facility for online classes and there are many areas where not a single class has been conducted and that is why the exams have to be cancelled, the PIL said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching