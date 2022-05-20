Visitors on a tour of Rail Museum
Visitors on a tour of Rail Museum

May 20, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Rail Museum, in collaboration with the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, Government of Karnataka, Mysuru, had organised a Museum Day programme on Wednesday with the latter taking the museum enthusiasts across all museums in the city, including the Mysuru Rail Museum under their programme “Museum on Wheels.”

Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, South Western Railway, Mysuru, in his greetings on International Museum Day, stated that a museum is an important means of cultural exchange, and enrichment of cultures, development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among people.

He called upon curators of museums to focus on these aspects and imbibe a sense of responsibility in the preservation of artefacts of immense heritage value and carry forward the legacy of great contributors to the development of Railway system in this region.

