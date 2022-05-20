Corruption in sinking borewells too, alleges KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshmana

May 20, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshmana has alleged that corruption has been skyrocketing in the State ever since the BJP came to power in the State.

“Corruption is rampant in sinking of borewells for the backward classes. The job of sinking borewells have been given to the undeserving contractors using the grants of Rs. 431 from the Social Welfare Department. They have received as commission of Rs.160 crore,” he alleged.

He was speaking at a press meet held at Congress Bhavan on Thursday. “Sinking a borewell costs Rs. 83,000 in Backward Classes Welfare Department. But the cost of sinking a borewell is fixed at Rs.1.93 lakh in the Social Welfare Department. Those who have participated in the tender process have submitted fake work and income certificates,” charged Lakshmana.

Money has been looted by sinking borewells overnight and by creating fake documents. Records have been created to show sinking of more than 1,000 borewells in a month. This is an organised corruption and Ministers, MLAs and RSS leaders are involved in this scam, he added.

Criticising MP Pratap Simha for asking the public to grab the collar of the Corporators in case they don’t solve their problems instead of complaining to him, Lakshmana said that he is behaving as if he has all the responsibility on his shoulders. Corporators are also people’s representatives like him and it is not proper for Pratap Simha to make such a statement, he added.

City Congress president R. Murthy, General Secretary M. Shivanna and others were present at the press conference.