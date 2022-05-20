Take steps to provide treatment to all HIV infected: DC instructs officials
May 20, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham has directed the district officials to make sure all HIV infected patients are provided treatment across district at Government facilities.

He was speaking at the district-level coordination committee meeting for effective implementation of schemes and benefits provided by the Government for the HIV infected people at his office on Wednesday. 

“The Health Department officials must prepare the list of HIV infected people for allotment of houses under Rural Housing Scheme,” he informed.

Instructing the Women and Child Development Department officials to provide a monthly assistance of Rs. 1,000 to the infected people, the DC said, “Scholarships for HIV infected children must be provided along with integrated testing and counselling sessions to all the infected people regularly.

District AIDS Control Society Officer Dr. Mohammed Siraj Ahmed who too spoke, said that they have provided free counselling and treatment for over 9,139 HIV infected people in the district and also several awareness programmes about the Government schemes have been conducted.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. K.H. Prasad and other district-level Health officials were present at the meeting.

