International Day of Yoga – June 21: Prime Minister to perform yoga at Mysore Palace

May 30, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The curiosity surrounding the venue of performing Mass Yoga by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the International Day of Yoga ended today with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi disclosing that the PM will perform yoga at Mysore Palace premises on June 21.

The Union Minister was speaking to presspersons at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram here today where he participated in the 80th birthday celebrations of Sri Swamiji.

“Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and myself met Prime Minister Modi a month ago and invited him to Mysuru to participate in International Day of Yoga celebrations on June 21 and he has agreed to come to Mysuru,” said Union Minister Joshi and added that Pratap Simha had tried his best to bring the Prime Minister to Mysuru.