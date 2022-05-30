International Day of Yoga – June 21: Prime Minister to perform yoga at Mysore Palace
News, Top Stories

International Day of Yoga – June 21: Prime Minister to perform yoga at Mysore Palace

May 30, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The curiosity surrounding the venue of performing Mass Yoga by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the International Day of Yoga ended today with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi disclosing that the PM will perform yoga at Mysore Palace premises on June 21.

The Union Minister was speaking to presspersons at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram here today where he participated in the 80th birthday celebrations of Sri Swamiji.

“Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and myself met Prime Minister Modi a month ago and invited him to Mysuru to participate in International Day of Yoga celebrations on June 21 and he has agreed to come to Mysuru,” said Union Minister Joshi and added that Pratap Simha had tried his best to bring the Prime Minister to Mysuru.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching