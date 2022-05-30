Engaging young minds withcoding, robotics

May 30, 2022

City school opens robotics and coding lab mapped as per ICSE curriculum

Mysore/Mysuru: In today’s technology-driven world, it is imperative for students to stay equipped with tech innovation around the globe. While learners of science and mathematics have been aided by computer education from the early years, technology and engineering have not received much exposure in the school curriculum.

Now computer education has become an integral part of transforming education and has given scope for robotics in the classroom. The idea behind implementing robotics is to not only teach students the basics of Robotics but also open a whole new world for them with exciting opportunities that they would not have access to otherwise.

Shantala Vidyapeetha on Sheela Marga at Siddarthanagar has launched a ‘robotics and coding lab’ to help students learn coding and programming. The facility has been opened for students from classes 1 and 9. The facility was inaugurated by Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh recently.

There are over 500 students in the school who will make use of the unique facility which the school authorities are claiming to be the first of its kind lab in India. The lab has three robots and the facility has been designed according to the ICSE curriculum for Classes 1 and 9.

Today’s technology-driven world demands the youth to be well-versed in the process of automation and subjects such as robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). “Realising the need to keep up with the demands of the tech world and make students ready to take on a future where robots are expected to become a part of their daily lives, we have created this robotics and coding lab,” said M.S. Santosh Kumar, the head of the school.

The robotic lab is designed in such a way that the students can learn and perform several curricular and extracurricular activities, and subject lessons using these three robots. The lab is AI-enabled and has face recognition technology and has been created by Bidyut Edutech, a company based in Indore and the robot is named ‘Bidyut”.

According to Rahul and Amit Malu, founders of Bidyut Edutech, theirs is the first company in India to teach coding and robotics with a real robot and Shantala Vidyapeetha is the first school in the country to adopt this technology for learning.

School authorities said that when students programme physical robots, it becomes easier for them to understand the intricacies and capabilities of robots. They learn the skills needed to create precise and accurate instructions and have fun while learning lessons.

These robots can sing and dance or give expressions and they can guide the students in coding and programming. The students can do a lot of practical using this lab. In the coming days, students will have 45 minutes of practical classes that are in sync with their curriculum.

Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar, MP Pratap Simha, MLA S.A. Ramdas, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, BJP leader Raghu R. Kautilya, BJP MLC candidate M.V. Ravishankar, Corporators Roopa and Ramesh, Private School Managements Association President Shashikumar and others were present.