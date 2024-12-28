MLA Harishgowda firm on renaming Princess Road after CM Siddaramaiah

December 28, 2024

‘No official records to indicate Princess Road but commonly referred to as KRS Road’

Mysuru: Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda, the chief proponent of renaming Mysuru-KRS Road from Princess Road to ‘Siddaramaiah Arogya Marga,’ has made it clear that he will not reconsider the proposal, even if Chief Minister Siddaramaiah himself suggests revoking it.

Speaking to media persons at Jaladarshini Guest House yesterday, Harishgowda stated, “While I hold great respect for the erstwhile Royal Family of Mysore, Siddaramaiah is among the many leaders who have significantly contributed to the development of Mysuru after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Jayachamaraja Wadiyar. The establishment of a health complex along KRS Road justifies naming it ‘Siddaramaiah Arogya Marga.’”

Responding to criticism against the proposal, Harishgowda accused the BJP of a “vindictive nature,” saying, “They decry Mahatma Gandhi but glorify Nathuram Godse as Mahatma.”

Harishgowda further claimed that there are no official records naming the road as Princess Road. “It is commonly referred to as KRS Road or Venkataramanaswamy Temple Road,” he explained. [See also page 3]

He emphasised the significance of the healthcare institutions along the stretch, which include the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Trauma Care Centre, Charaka Hospital and the upcoming Kidwai Cancer Hospital.

Additionally, a recently approved Nephrology Centre will offer 100 dialysis beds, providing critical healthcare support to patients from five surrounding districts. “Thousands of lives have already been saved with the Trauma Care Centre and the healthcare facilities here are a boon to the public,” he said.

Addressing allegations of targeting Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Harishgowda dismissed the claims, stating, “It is BJP leaders who are targeting him. The MP appears to be under some illusion. Instead of opposing this renaming, Yaduveer should focus on renaming roads still bearing British-era names.”