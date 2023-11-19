Nature cure has no side-effects: MLA

November 19, 2023

Open Day at Govt. Nature Cure and Yoga Medical College and Hospital

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda inaugurated the exhibition organised as part of two-day Open Day at Government Nature Cure and Yoga Medical College and Hospital, Brindavan extension here on Friday.

All the Departments of the College — Naturopathy, Anatomy, Biochemistry, Diabetes, Fasting, Aqua puncture, Microbiology, Chromotherapy, Hydrotherapy, Therapeutic Yoga, Physiology to name a few among other departments — took part in the exhibition, providing information on treatment method, syllabus and various therapies.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Harishgowda said “Nature cure has gained prominence for treating without any side-effects. There is a need to create more awareness among the people about this ancient treatment method.” Students of several other schools and colleges, yoga institutions, teachers and general public also visited the exhibition.

Commissioner of AYUSH Department K. Leelavathy, District AYUSH Officer Dr. Pushpa, senior journalist Amshi Prasanna Kumar, GSS Institutions’ Srihari, Principal of Government Nature Cure and Yoga Medical College and Hospital Dr. Gajanana Hegde, Dr. Hari Ganesh, Dr. B.C. Nataraj, Dr. K.S. Radhakrishna Ramarao and Dr. Lakshminarayan Shenoy were present.