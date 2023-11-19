District Minister inaugurates renovated NMKA Balabodhini School

November 19, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa on Thursday inaugurated the renovated Government Higher Primary School (NMKA Balabodhini School) on Chamaraja Double Road.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mahadevappa said that the Balabodhini School is over 80 years old and has been renovated now at a cost of Rs.70 lakh, providing more facilities to students.

Stressing on the need for imparting education to children in their mother-tongue Kannada, the Minister said that English can be used as a communicative knowledge.

Noting that the school should impart education based on the educational system and curriculum introduced by the Government, he said that science should be used for development of mankind and not for destruction.

“Education is a must for human development and it should be imparted with a scientific and intellectual background as highlighted in the Constitution. The education thus received will help us in engaging pro-societal activities,” he said.

Continuing, the Minister said that one Nawab Mir Kamaluddin Ali Khan, who believed that education is more important than anything, had donated the land over 80 years ago for the establishment of the Government School on Chamaraja Double Road. As such we should remember him, he said adding that Balabodhini School has a special place in the educational history of Mysuru.

Emphasising that Government Schools should look at imparting quality education, he said that Mayor Shivakumar, who had studied in this School, has extended all support in the renovation of his alma mater. Observing that parents too should strive for a good future of their wards as children have a good grasping power at this age, he said that children will remember forever the good education that they were provided.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, Mayor Shivakumar, MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff, MCC SE Sindhu, Social Welfare Department Joint Director Rangegowda, BEO Raju, School Headmistress Ratnamala and others were present on the occasion.