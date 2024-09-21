District Administration hosts breakfast for care-takers of Dasara elephants

September 21, 2024

Mysuru: With Dasara round the corner, the District Administration hosted breakfast for Dasara elephants Mahouts, Kavadis and Helpers at the Mysore Palace premises this morning, in keeping with the past practice.

Taking part, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa served breakfast to the elephant caretakers. The breakfast menu included Idli, Vada, Dosa, Khara Pongal, Uppittu, Kesari Bath and Chutney.

He later chatted with Mahouts and Kavadis for some time, during which he lauded the work of the elephant caretakers and enquired about their well being.

Dr. Mahadevappa fed the Dasara elephants with Sugarcane and Jaggery. Subsequently, he formally opened the Tent School for children of elephant caretakers set up temporarily in the Palace premises and watched a cultural performance presented by the children. Therafter, Mahadevappa inspected the Health centre set up temporarily in the Palace premises, where the elephant caretakers are treated with Ayurveda Panchakarma, oil bath and other Ayurvedic practices.

The District Minister also inaugurated the one-day overall health check up camp organised by JSS Hospital for elephant caretakers in the Palace premises.

MLA Tanveer Sait, MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, KEA Chairman Ayub Khan, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, SP N. Vishnuvardhana, CESC Managing Director G. Sheela, DCF Dr. I.B. Prabhu Gowda and others were present.

District Minister launches Yuva Sambhrama poster, Dasara website

After the breakfast and the completion of all his other engagements in the Palace premises, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa released the week-long (Sept. 24-30) Dasara Yuva Sambhrama – 2024 poster and launched the Dasara-2024 website at the Mysore Palace Board Office in the Palace premises. Yuva Sambhrama will be held at Open Air Theatre in Manasagangotri.

Dasara website address: https://mysoredasara.gov.in.

DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, ZP CEO K.M.Gayathri, SP N. Vishnuvardhana, Additional DC P. Shivaraju , Assistant Director of Information and Public Relations T.K. Harish, Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya and other officials were present.