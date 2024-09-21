Dasara-2024 posters released

September 21, 2024

Mysuru: As the countdown has begun for Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara-2024 to start on Oct.3, the posters of the world renowned festival was released by the dignitaries at Abdul Nazir Sab Hall of Zilla Panchayat (ZP) in the city on Friday.

The posters were released during the Dasara progress review meeting chaired by Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, along with District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa.

The Ministers instructed the officials to ensure that all the events are organised without any hassles. Most importantly, apart from reliving the Dasara grandeur and sending the message of democracy, unity, equality and the significance of Constitution, the schemes of the Government should also be given adequate publicity during the programmes, they said.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa said, owing to drought situation in the State last year, Dasara celebration was reduced to a simple event, without compromising on the grandeur associated with the annual event. However, with the State witnessing a good spell of monsoon rain this year, it has been decided to celebrate Dasara on a grand scale. All the 19 Sub-committees should make the preparations, he said.

Minister Tangadagi directed to undo the mistakes committed during the previous year Dasara and take corrective measures without giving room for any complaints. We should take precautions to create memorable moments for the tourists and public who come to watch Dasara, he said.

Vice-Chairperson of State Guarantees Implementation Monitoring Authority Dr. B. Pushpa Amarnath, Chamarajanagar MP Sunil Bose, MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Vishnuvardhan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. P. Shivaraju, Director of Kannada and Culture Department Dr. Dharanidevi Malagatti, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zilla Panchayat (ZP) K.M. Gayathri, Secretaries of all 19 Dasara Sub-Committees and other officers were present on the occasion.

Yuva Sambhrama

Yuva Sambhrama will be inaugurated at Open Air Theatre, Manasagangothri on Sept. 24. The list of 350-college troupes has been prepared and is being finalised, in discussion with the Principals of respective colleges, said Special Officer of Dasara Yuva Sambhrama Sub-Committee and SP N. Vishnuvardhan.

Change in Yuva Dasara venue?

SP Vishnuvardhan said, the venue of Yuva Dasara, the mega event of Dasara regularly held at Maharaja’s College Grounds in the city, is also set for a change this year, with the work on to identify the suitable venue. The venue is expected to be finalised in one or two days.