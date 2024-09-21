Ayurveda treatment camp for care-takers of Dasara elephants

September 21, 2024

Mysuru: With the Dasara elephants camping in city for the grand Nada Habba celebrations next month, the District AYUSH Department has started giving Panchakarma Ayurveda treatment to the Mahouts, Kavadis and their assistants, as a health measure.

In keeping with the practise for the past several years, the AYUSH Department has been giving Panchakarma treatment to care-takers of Dasara elephants in three rooms at the Jayamarthanda Gate of the Palace. Accordingly, 15 care-takers are undergoing Panchakarma, Abhyanga and other Ayurvedic treatments for stress relief, knee pain, leg pain, back pain and such other ailments every day.

Though the camp is already functioning, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa will formally inaugurate it either on Sept. 22 or 23. The camp will be held from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm on all the days till Oct. 13.

The camp is functioning under the guidance of District AYUSH Officer Dr. Pushpa, faculty Dr. Suresh, Dr. S.M. Veda, Dr. Roopashri, Dr. Raghavendra Achar, Dr. Kumar, Dr. Rekha, Dr. Shwetha and others.

District AYUSH Officer Dr. Pushpa said that every day, a doctor from AYUSH Department will visit the camp and give Ayurvedic treatments.

She said that apart from Ayurveda doctors, a female and a male Physio therapist will assist the team. The elephant care-takers will be given Ayurvedic medicines, pain relief oil etc., for free if prescribed, she added.