Expo-cum-sale at JSS Urban Haat begins

September 21, 2024

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar inaugurated Gandhi Shilp Bazaar and Garvi Gurjari Craft Exhibitions at JSS Mysuru Urban Haat, Hebbal in the city on Friday.

The Gandhi Shilpa Bazaar, organised by the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, will be open up to Sept. 26. The Garvi Gurjari Craft Exhibition, sponsored by the Gujarat State Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation, will be open till Sept. 29.

Both the exhibitions will be open from 10 am to 9 pm.

Executive Secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha Dr. C.G. Betsurmath presided over the inaugural session, with Divisional Railway Manager, South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division, Shilpi Agarwal, Joint Director of Gujarat State Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation Dr. Parul Mansata and Assistant Director, Handicrafts Service Centre, Ministry of Textiles Sunil Kumar, present as the chief guests.

Around 50 to 60 skilled artisans, including those recognised with National and State Awards from various States, will showcase their finest creations at Gandhi Shilp Bazaar.

The Items on display are, wood carvings, stone sculptures, bronze idols, terracotta works, paper crafts, gemstone jewellery, cotton fabrics, imitation jewellery, artistic wooden products, batik and Kalamkari paintings, leather goods, decorative leather slippers, Channapatna dolls, embroidery, Maheshwari and Chanderi sarees, painted crafts, silver intricate designs, bamboo and cane products, chikan embroidery, dry flowers and artistic stone items — all on display-cum-sale.

This year marks the first-ever Garvi Gurjari Handicrafts Fair at JSS Mysuru Urban Haat, showcasing over 30 renowned artisans from different regions of Gujarat.

It features Patola sarees, Bandhani sarees, Kasuti bed sheets, towels, cushion covers, eco-friendly jewellery, dress materials, terracotta items, beadwork, metalwork, kurtas, chaniya cholis and other attractive crafts.

A special feature of this fair is the direct sale from manufacturers to customers at affordable prices, facilitated by the Gujarat Government, ensuring that Mysuru and surrounding customers have access to high-quality clothing and decorative items from Gujarat’s culture at lower prices.

The entry is free. The KSRTC bus route No. 117/1, is available daily from City Bus Station to JSS Mysuru Urban Haat.