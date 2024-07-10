Spike in dengue cases: MP visits District Hospital

July 10, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Following a spike in dengue cases, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, accompanied by City BJP President and former MLA L. Nagendra and District Health Officer Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy, visited the District Hospital on KRS Road in Metagalli to take stock of the situation yesterday.

Yaduveer held a meeting with the doctors to gather details about the number of patients being treated for dengue and the available stock of emergency treatment medicines. He also visited the wards where dengue patients were being treated.

Speaking to the media, MP Yaduveer expressed satisfaction with the treatment being provided to dengue patients. He added that he would soon chair a meeting with district-level officers to discuss measures to control the spread of dengue.

“I have instructed the officials to initiate measures to stop the spread of the disease. During the visit, I noticed that the District Hospital lacks essential equipment and action will be taken to address this in the coming days,” he said.

Yaduveer also mentioned that he had met the concerned Union Minister to discuss development measures for Mysuru and Kodagu districts during the recent Parliamentary Session.

He reported that the Union Minister had responded positively to his demands. Additionally, the Mysuru-Kodagu MP stated that he had demanded a CBI probe into the alleged MUDA scam.