Chamarajanagar Oxygen Tragedy: Kin of deceased persons write to Prez for mercy-death

July 10, 2024

Chamarajanagar: The next of kin of 36 persons who died of sudden disruption in oxygen (O2) supply at the District COVID Hospital on May 2, 2021, have written to the President of India, demanding permission for mercy-death, as the Government turned a deaf ear towards their appeal for Government job for at least one of the family member of each of the deceased persons.

Addressing media persons here on Tuesday, Nagarathna, Savitha, Sowmya, Nandini and Pushpa, explained the ordeals they had to endure, after losing their family members, majority of whom were breadwinners.

The teary-eyed women, narrated how they have been coping with difficulties, aftermath of the gruesome incident, due to inept handling of emergency situation by officials, during the tenure of then BJP Government. The dispensation then, not even made a bid to console the grief stricken and bereaving relatives and also failed to pay adequate relief, except for KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar and former MP D. Dhruvanarayan (late), who called on the family members and gave a compensation of Rs. 1 lakh each from KPCC. The current Government too failed to keep up its word of providing the job. So, we have written to the President of India, seeking permission for mercy-death, they explained.

They also reminded the promise of providing Government job, made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, if the party formed the Government in the State, during an interaction organised with the family members of Oxygen tragedy victims, when Bharat Jodo Yatra passed through the district, with Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar present. However, it has been one year since Congress party formed the Government in the State, but has not provided the job yet, they said.

During February 2023, the District Administration gave ‘D’ Group job to nine of the 36 families members, but on contract basis and posted at Taluk Offices of Chamarajanagar, Gundlupet, Hanur, Yalandur and Kollegal. Barring once, when they were paid salary on time, they had to wait for four months to receive their salary. Though, it was promised to provide jobs at Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in July, CIMS Dean has denied jobs that meet our educational qualification, they rued.

Explaining their plight, the women said, they are still living under the mercy of their parents or in-laws, but finding difficulties to get their children educated. They urged the President of India to come to their rescue.