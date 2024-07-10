MUDA 50:50 alternative site scam: Social activist lodges Police complaint against CM, wife

July 10, 2024

Complaint forwarded to Urban Development Department Commissioner as probe is already underway

Mysore/Mysuru: A Police complaint has been filed against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife B.M. Parvathi, and others in connection with the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) alternative site allotment scam.

Social activist Snehamayi Krishna filed the complaint on July 3 at the Vijayanagar Police Station. It names the CM, Parvathi, her relative Mallikarjuna Swamy, and Devaraju, who purportedly owns the disputed land.

Additionally, the complaint includes Sarojamma, D. Shashidhar, D. Shobha, D. Dinakar Raj, D. Prathibha, the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner, MUDA officers, the jurisdictional Tahsildar and the Sub-Registrar.

The controversy centres on Siddaramaiah’s wife being a beneficiary of a 2021 MUDA decision during the BJP’s tenure, which allotted her 38,284 sq. feet of land — amounting to 14 prime housing sites in upscale Vijayanagar — as compensation for the alleged illegal acquisition of 3.16 acres of her land in Kesare and Devanur.

FIR not filed, endorsement given

Upon receiving the complaint, Vijayanagar Police have not registered any FIR. Sources indicate that since the complaint pertains to a civil matter, they have endorsed the complaint and forwarded it to the Commissioner of the Urban Development Department, as an investigation is already underway.

The endorsement stated that the Government has already constituted an investigation team to look into irregularities in the allotment of MUDA sites and since the complaint is related to the same issue, it has been referred to the investigation team.

What does the complaint say

According to Snehamayi Krishna’s complaint, Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy allegedly procured the land illegally and registered it with forged documents in 2004, using the help of other Government and Revenue Department officials.

It is further alleged that Parvathi, Mallikarjuna Swamy and another person used these documents to defraud crores of rupees belonging to the MUDA. The documents show the names of both Mallikarjuna Swamy and MUDA between 2004 and 2010, thereby indicating illegality.

Fabrication of documents

Krishna alleged that Parvathi, Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraju created fabricated documents to defraud MUDA. He also alleged that the then Government officials were involved in allotting 14 prime housing sites to Parvathi in Vijayanagar.

“The market value of the sites allotted to Parvathi in Vijayanagar 3rd and 4th Stage, a prime locality in South Mysuru that Parvathi was compensated with is significantly higher than the original land in Kesare,” the complaint stated.

Survey number 464

The complaint alleges that documents were created to show that MUDA acquired the lands in Survey Number 464, at Kesare and developed it into a layout. Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law, Mallikarjuna Swamy, purchased the land from Devaraju and his family on August 25, 2004.

The sale deed shows the land as agricultural. In 2010, Mallikarjuna Swamy gifted the land to his sister, Parvathi. The complaint further alleged that the Sub-Registrar had registered fake sale and gift deeds under the influence of Siddaramaiah. Krishna stated that letters have been written to the Governor, Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department.