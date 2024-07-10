Special arrangements in place for Ashada Fridays, Vardhanti: DC

July 10, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With Ashada Fridays falling on July 12, 19, 26 and Aug. 2, and the Chamundeshwari Vardhanti on July 27 (a day after fourth Ashada Friday), the District Administration has made all necessary preparations to ensure smooth darshan of the deity Sri Chamundeshwari on these days.

According to Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, all types of vehicles to Hill has been banned on these five days. Instead, public must take free KSRTC buses from Chamundi foothill to Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Hill.

The vehicle ban will continue on the following every Saturdays and Sundays in the Ashada month and devotees must take KSRTC buses from the foothill to the Temple, paying the stipulated fare (free travel is allowed for women under the ‘Shakti’ Scheme).

Devotees must park their vehicles at the Lalitha Mahal parking area and take the KSRTC buses from there to the Hilltop. Chamundi Hill residents must produce their Aadhaar cards to allow their vehicles on these days, the DC pointed out.

Rs. 300 and Rs. 50 special entry tickets

Lakshmikanth Reddy also clarified that, no Temple special entry passes will be distributed. However, devotees can purchase Rs. 300 and Rs. 50 special entry tickets to enter the Temple and have darshan of the deity.

As a devotee-friendly measure, the District Administration has arranged for the sale of special entry tickets at the Lalitha Mahal Parking area at the foothill, Mahishasura Circle and near the Temple entry point. Additionally, the administration has provided drinking water, toilets, emergency medical care and ambulance services at the foothill for the benefit of devotees.

Prasadam distribution

Members of the public who wish to distribute ‘Prasadam’ must have it certified by designated Food Department officials and subsequently obtain a permission letter from the Religious Endowment section at DC office. Devotees are required to distribute ‘Prasadam’ at the allotted time and designated spot, ensuring they clean the area afterward.

Plastic-free zone

The Deputy Commissioner announced that entire Ashada month has been declared a plastic-free zone atop the Hill. Carrying all types of plastics to the Hill Temple is banned. Traders and vendors are instructed not to use plastic bags or other plastic materials for packing puja articles and materials. Action will be taken against any vendor or shop owner found violating no-plastic rule.

Given the large number of devotees visiting the Temple during Ashada month, CCTV cameras have been installed at key points as a safety and security measure. Additionally, the Police will make regular announcements on the precautions to be taken by devotees to prevent any untoward incidents.

Overall, the District Administration has made comprehensive preparations to ensure the safe and smooth darshan of the deity. The public is urged to follow the restrictions and cooperate with the authorities, according to a press release.