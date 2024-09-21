‘Cauvery Aarti’ likely to be new Srirangapatna Dasara attraction

September 21, 2024

Mandya District Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy-led Committee on study tour at Haridwar, Varanasi in UP

Haridwar: If all goes according to the plan, ‘Cauvery Aarti’ will be performed to the river by the same name at Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) reservoir, Srirangapatna taluk in Mandya district of Karnataka, from the forthcoming Srirangapatna Dasara festival scheduled to be held from Oct. 4 to 7.

It is being planned on the lines of ‘Ganga Aarti’ performed to River Ganga at Haridwar and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. The members of Cauvery Aarti Committee visited Haridwar yesterday and collated the required information. The Committee will visit Varanasi to witness the same ritual today.

The Committee led by Mandya District Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy will study the schedule of religious ritual and the related expenditure among several other key points, before going ahead with its similar plans for River Cauvery. Meanwhile, it is learnt that ‘Cauvery Aarti’ will be performed thrice in a week.

Cheluvarayaswamy said, we are planning to introduce ‘Cauvery Aarti’ during the Srirangapatna Dasara festival.

The ‘Cauvery Aarti’ is planned at an estimated cost of Rs. 5 crore and a Government Order (GO) will be issued, after tabling the proposal before the Cabinet, so that the ritual is performed without any break, even by the successive Governments.

The Committee on study tour to UP includes MLAs from old Mysuru region namely P.M. Narendra Swamy, Shivalinge Gowda, Ramesh Babu Bandisidde Gowda, Udaygowda, Ravikumar Ganiga, H.C. Balakrishna, K. Harishgowda and Darshan Dhruvanarayan and Chairman of Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy and cine actor Sadhu Kokila, who has been tasked with the responsibility of writing the lyrics for the religious ritual.