Laddu row: Tirupati Temple sets up panel to examine ghee quality

September 21, 2024

Temple Executive Officer confirms contamination; Issue reaches Apex Court to protect sanctity of Hindu Temples

Amaravathi (AP): Hours after a lab report confirmed that the laddus offered as prasada at the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple inLaddui, Andhra Pradesh, contained animal fats and fish oil, a four-member committee was established to monitor the shrine’s ghee procurement process.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao announced that the committee, comprising dairy experts Dr. Surendranath, Dr. Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, Dr. Swarnalatha and Dr. Mahadevan, will investigate the matter and submit its findings within a week. The committee is also tasked with recommending new terms and conditions to ensure the quality of ghee procured for future tenders.

At a media conference here yesterday, J. Syamala Rao warned contractors of severe penalties if they continue supplying adulterated and low-quality ghee. “Ghee suppliers were strictly instructed to provide only high-quality ghee to TTD. One company, identified for supplying adulterated ghee as per the NABL test report, has been issued a show-cause notice for blacklisting. Another supplier of substandard ghee has also been identified,” he stated.

TTD confirms contamination

TTD corroborated Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s accusations. Rao confirmed that the lab results indicated the sample appeared to be ghee but was, in fact, adulterated. He disclosed that the sample tested positive for lard (pig fat).

On Thursday, a report from NDDB CALF, a private lab specialising in testing animal feed, milk and related products, revealed the presence of foreign fats in the ghee used for making the Tirupati laddus, including palm oil, fish oil, beef tallow and lard. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy shared the report.

The incident has ignited a political blame game, with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu accusing the former YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Government of allowing the use of animal fats and substandard ingredients in the preparation of the Tirupati laddu.

Centre seeks report

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda announced that he has requested a full report from Chandrababu Naidu regarding the ongoing controversy surrounding the preparation of laddus at the revered Temple.

During a press conference marking the first 100 days of the Modi Government’s third term, Nadda said, “I came across the issue through social media. I spoke to Chandrababu Naidu today and asked him to send the complete report.”

Row reaches Top Court

Meanwhile, the controversy escalated to the Supreme Court on Friday, with a petition filed by lawyer Satyam Singh, alleging that the use of animal fat in the Tirupati laddus violates fundamental Hindu religious customs and deeply offends the sentiments of countless devotees who consider the ‘prasad’ a sacred blessing.

In his petition, Singh claimed that the alleged presence of animal fat in the laddus highlights systemic failures in temple administration. He called for the protection of the sanctity of Hindu religious practices, citing the TTD management’s responsibility in maintaining sacred customs.

In a letter to Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, the lawyer argued that the incident violates Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to freedom of religion, including the practice of religious customs.

Singh further emphasised past Supreme Court rulings that protect essential religious practices, stating that this incident points to a larger issue in the management of temples.

The petition urged the Supreme Court to intervene, seek protection for Hindu religious customs and ensure proper, culturally sensitive management of sacred institutions.