Govt. announces Dasara holidays for Schools 

September 21, 2024

Bengaluru: With just over 10 days to go for the commencement of Dasara festivities, the State Government has announced Dasara holidays for Schools from Oct. 3 to 20.

This year, there will be 18-day Dasara holidays (Oct.3 to 20) across the State and Schools will reopen for the second half of the academic year on Oct.21. The second half of the current academic term will conclude on Apr. 10.

Due to Dasara holidays, schools will function only for 11 days in October, with the first day of Deepavali festival too falling on the last day of the month (Oct.31).

The mid-term exams will be held from Sept.23 to 30.