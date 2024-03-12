Foundation laid for nine more Indira Canteens in Mysuru

March 12, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Social Welfare and Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa laid foundation for the construction of nine more Indira Canteens in the district including two in the city, on Monday.

Dr. Mahadevappa, who performed ‘guddali puja’ for Indira Canteen in the premises of new Deputy Commissioner’s Office at Siddarthanagar here, also distributed cheques for select beneficiaries under fourth phase of Chief Minister’s Nagarothana Scheme.

He said, “When Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister earlier, Indira Canteens were launched in the year 2016. A total of 17 canteens including 12 in city alone are functioning, with breakfast provided at Rs. 5 and meals at Rs. 10. In all, 520 canteens are opened in the State catering to hunger pangs of the poor and daily wagers, with plans on the anvil to add ragi balls (ragi mudde) and soppu saaru (Curry made of leaves) to the menu. Apart from extending financial assistance to those without own house, laptops are being distributed to the students, thus fulfilling the ethos of Constitution.”

Following the implementation of 5 Guarantee Schemes by Congress Government with the poor getting rice, free travel in KSRTC buses for women, free power supply & financial assistance for unemployed graduates and diploma holders, there is a improvement in the livelihood of people, claimed Dr. Mahadevappa.

Narasimharaja MLA and former Minister Tanveer Sait said: “With Indira Canteen that was started by the Government with the sole purpose of providing food at affordable price to the labour class, it is helping in addressing the hunger of many. Once the Indira Canteen starts functioning at Deputy Commissioner’s office premises (in New District-level Office Complex), it will be beneficial for the general public visiting various Government offices there.”

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra said: “While foundation has been laid for building nine new Indira Canteens, the menu has been changed making a provision to include Ragi Balls and Soppu Saaru in the tender.”

Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda, MLCs C.N. Manjegowda and Dr. D. Thimmaiah, Chairman of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) K. Marigowda, Chairman of Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Ayub Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner P. Shivaraju, Planning Director of District Urban Development Cell B. Shubha and others were present.