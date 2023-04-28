‘Dalits, oppressed sections must stand with Siddu’

April 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Alleging that communal and fascist forces were grouping together to defeat senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah in Varuna Assembly segment, former Minister and T. Narasipur Congress candidate Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa said that dalits and all other oppressed sections should come together to thwart BJP’s attempts.

He was addressing a public rally organised by Varuna Block Congress SC Wing at Varakodu village coming under Varuna Constituency yesterday.

Recalling the Chamundeshwari by-poll of 2006, Dr. Mahadevappa appealed dalit voters to stand unitedly behind Siddharamaiah.

Asserting that the May 10 Assembly polls is a question of survival of Democracy and the Constitution, Dr. Mahadevappa called upon party workers to shun whatever differences they have and work hard for the victory of Siddharamaiah. Charging BJP of suppressing dalit self-respect, Dr. Mahadevappa accused BJP of bringing false narratives and non issues to the fore ahead of the Assembly polls.

Alleging that the BJP was poisoning the minds of young dalits through false narratives, he urged the people to vote out the BJP Government which is mired in corruption and scandals.

Dr. Mahadevappa also lashed out at the JD(S) for fielding a dalit candidate in Varuna in order to divide dalit votes and thus indirectly help the BJP.

MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah said that the BJP was dividing the society on caste, creed and communal lines. Charging the BJP of shaking the very foundation of reservation system which is as per the Constitution, he alleged that the BJP which is in a hurry to usher in ‘Manuvaad,’ was out to change the Constitution. MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah and Dalit leader Bhugathagalli Mani too spoke.