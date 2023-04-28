Somanna vows two-fold more progress in Varuna

April 28, 2023

MP Pratap Simha, others campaign for Somanna

Mysore/Mysuru: Campaigning at Varuna Constituency in the district that has drawn the attention of many, is gaining momentum with every passing day, for the high-voltage electoral battle between Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddharamaiah and BJP’s V. Somanna.

Somanna along with Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha took out a road show at Mellahalli Gram Panchayat limits, yesterday and sought votes in view of the election on May 10.

Addressing the gathering, Somanna promised to develop Varuna Constituency further by introducing more programmes, double than whatever works were implemented here for the last 15 years. “I will complete all the works within five years and develop Varuna as a Model Constituency in the State,” he said.

The Central Government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is cruising ahead. During COVID-19 pandemic, when the whole world was hit, 132 crore people of the country were jabbed with COVID vaccine for free, besides supplying vaccine to other countries. The then Chief Minister of the State B.S. Yediyurappa too administered well, catering to the needs of the people. Similar is my aim and nature of development works, claimed Somanna.

Somanna also campaigned at Lakshmipura, Shivapura, Harohalli, Mellahalli, Badagalapura, Moodalapura, Chatnahalli, Palya Mahadevi Colony, Duddagere and several other villages.

Simha speaks

MP Pratap Simha said “Somanna is known as a champion of development and is evident with the development works implemented in Govindarajanagar Constituency (from where Somanna is the current MLA) in Bengaluru”.

BJP worker injured

A BJP worker was injured when an altercation broke out during Somanna’s campaign at Siddaramanahundi the native of Siddharamaiah, in Varuna Constituency last night.

The injured is identified as Nagesh of Keelanapura village, coming under Varuna and is admitted to a private hospital in Mysuru City for treatment.

Nagesh was on his way for campaigning in his car, when his vehicle met with a freak mishap involving the two-wheeler of Revanna of Siddaramanahundi. They picked up an argument and exchanged blows, when Nagesh was left injured in his arm.

Nagesh’s father has lodged a complaint at Varuna Police Station and the Police are waiting for the permission of Court to register a case.