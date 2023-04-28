Somanna ahead, Ashok lags behind in high-voltage poll field

April 28, 2023

BJP satisfied with its plans to make it tough for Siddu in Varuna yielding results, which is not in the case of Shivakumar in Kanakapura

Bengaluru: BJP High Command’s highly ambitious plan to restrict KPCC President D. K. Shivakumar to his stranglehold Kanakapura Constituency in this election, by making it a high-voltage battle with the fielding of BJP’s R. Ashok against him in the election, seems to be going awry.

The BJP High Command has felt disillusioned with the way Ashok is slugging it out in the electoral battle, belying the expectations of the top brass, which was hoping for a ‘big fight’ between both the Vokkaliga leaders, with the only motive of reining in Shivakumar who has been leaving no chance to project himself as ‘Chief Minister’ candidate.

Similarly, another Lingayat leader of saffron party V. Somanna is pitted against Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddharamaiah in his stronghold Varuna Assembly Constituency in Mysuru, only to make it tough for the latter.

While announcing the candidatures of Ashok (contesting from both Padmanabha Nagar and Kanakapura) and Somanna (Varuna and Chamarajanagar), BJP National General Secretary and Karnataka In-charge Arun Singh was extremely confident of making the arch rivals-Shivakumar and Siddharamaiah sweat hard in their fiefdoms.

Two-weeks have elapsed since the candidates were announced, but it is only Somanna who has been effectively working at the ground level to woo voters much to the satisfaction of the party top brass, while Ashok is yet to meet their expectations, leaving them disappointed to an extent.

Siddharamaiah who had earlier sounded extremely confident of winning the elections, without hitting the campaign trail after filing his nomination, is now treading cautiously for the strong contender in Somanna and is making frequent visits to Varuna.

Somanna is confident of easily romping home with victory, if he wins over the confidence of voters belonging to Lingayat, Nayaka and other communities in the Constituency, that has total two lakh and odd electorates. He has been sweating hard day and night, turning it into a high-pitched battle in Varuna. BJP’s intent to restrict Siddharamaiah to his fort has been realised to an extent, which is however not in the case of Ashok in Kanakapura. On the other hand, D.K. Shivakumar seems to be more happy than worrying about Ashok as an opponent and is going on a State tour with temple run, without even caring to visit the Constituency.

Meanwhile, brimming with confidence Usha Shivakumar who canvassed on behalf of her husband said “There is no need to seek votes in the Constituency, as the people will vote for their leader on their own,” adding to the worries of BJP leaders.

Moreover, Ashok himself seems tired instead of making it difficult for Shivakumar, failing to instill fear in the latter. All the tactics of Ashok to attract voters too have failed to yield expected results. Ashok himself is said to have expressed his apprehension among his coterie over how voters are also afraid to express their support to BJP for the fear of Shivakumar.

BJP High Command’s intention is not to wrest Kanakapura from Shivakumar, but to lay a foundation for the party in that Assembly segment where Shivakumar is winning elections after elections with ease. It is with the same intention, the party had earlier fielded senior leader K. S. Eshwarappa opposite H. D. Deve Gowda in Kanakapura Lok Sabha Constituency (that ceases to exist). Interestingly, Eshwarappa who also worked hard in the hustings, succeeded in polling over three lakh votes, capitalising on the efforts of party workers.

Going by this past experiment, BJP wants Ashok to poll at least 50,000 votes against Shivakumar in the Assembly elections. But going by the turn of events, it seems Ashok has accepted his defeat in the run up to election. Instead of clashing with the titan, Ashok himself looks to have fallen tired due to Shivakumar’s knock in the electoral battle.