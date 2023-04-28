One lakh people to watch Modi’s 5-km road show

April 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Over one lakh spectators will watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 5-km road show in Mysuru city on Apr. 30 and over 30,000 people will be assembled at Gun House Circle, the starting point, said Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas.

Addressing a press conference at BJP Media Centre in the city this morning, Ramdas, accompanied by MP Pratap Simha and former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev said that the road show will be the first-of-its-kind in Mysuru and will be a grand affair. The PM will be in an open vehicle, they said.

“As of now, the PM will be alone in the open vehicle due to the massive scale of protection accorded to him but the SPG will take a final call on who will accompany the PM on the vehicle,” Ramdas said.

The road show will begin at 5.45 pm and will end at Bannimantap Millennium Circle (LIC Circle) and the PM will be welcomed by over 1,000 traditionally dressed women at a couple of places who will accord a ‘Poorna Kumbha Swagata.’ The location of welcome teams will be decided by the Police and the SPG, he added.

Seating arrangements will be made for the elders to watch the road show near the Mysore Palace, Chikka Gadiyara, Old RMC Circle and along the Dasara procession route gallery near Bamboo Bazaar. “More than 20 folk dance teams will perform at places along the road show route and a festival atmosphere will prevail,” Ramdas added.