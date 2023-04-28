Victory is ours: Three confident of becoming Chamaraja MLA

April 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Three prominent parties in the Chamaraja Assembly Constituency have listed their own merits that they believe will bring them victory in the upcoming election on May 10.

During an interaction organised by the Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) at Pathrakarthara Bhavan this morning, Congress candidate K. Harishgowda spoke first and predicted his victory based on the enormous development works undertaken in the Constituency during the tenure of Chief Minister Siddharamaiah between 2013 and 2018, at a cost of Rs. 1,800 crore.

According to Harishgowda, after the Maharajas of Mysore, it was only during the rule of the Siddharamaiah-led government that the Constituency underwent a sea change, becoming a landmark in the district. The Constituency has seen vast development in education, health, and other sectors.

Harishgowda claimed that his chances of victory are high and that’s why the party has given him the ticket this time, based on a survey. He also recalled his previous stint with the JD(S) and the reasons that led to his ouster from the regional party before joining Congress at the initiation of Siddharamaiah.

On the other hand, JD(S) candidate H.K. Ramesh is confident of winning due to the development works taken up during the two-term Chief Ministership of H. D. Kumaraswamy, albeit for a short period, by waiving farmers’ loans and banning lotteries. Ramesh claimed that the people are yearning for a change this time.

Ramesh pointed out that of the total 19 Wards in the Chamaraja, 10 wards are held by JD(S) Corporators, making the Constituency a stronghold of the party. However, in the previous election, the party lost due to a rebel candidate in the fray. This time, there is no such hurdle.

Ramesh claimed that the Pancharatna Yojane of the party is yet another reason that creates a conducive atmosphere to win the elections. Ramesh alleged that the last-minute road asphalting works in the Constituency were of substandard quality.

Sitting MLA and BJP candidate L. Nagendra stated that he had ambitious plans to rebuild Devaraja

Market and Lansdowne Building on heritage lines, after razing them, but could not do so. In the case of Devaraja Market, the tenants and vendors obtained a stay order from the Court, even though the Heritage Committee had recommended demolishing and rebuilding the market.

Besides, Nagendra also faced a hurdle in his efforts to allot housing units to roofless people, as he had to abide by a Court order to consider the applicants who had applied during the tenure of his predecessor, late H.S. Shankaralingegowda.

“In total, 3,500 housing units will be built on 28 acres of land, with 3,000 housing units on 23 acres of land identified at Hanchya and 500 houses on five acres at S. Uttanahalli. I have developed all the roads in the Constituency and improved the basic infrastructural facilities at hospitals,” said Nagendra.

MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar and General Secretary M. Subramanya were present.