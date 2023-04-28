Security beefed up; drills held ahead of Modi road show

April 28, 2023

SPG, Police, MCC carry out route reconnaissance, traffic/parking restriction plans, tree pruning

Mysore/Mysuru: With PM Narendra Modi set to hold a road show in his attempt to boost the prospects of BJP in the Assembly election, a multi-layer security cover has been put in place in city with hundreds of Policemen and SPG Commandos.

Policemen will be manning the security arrangements en route the road show and security personnel will be stationed on high-rise buildings on the route to spot any suspicious activities. Snipers will be deployed and anti-sabotage checks are being carried out on the route, which will be sanitised in the next two days.

Apart from preparing a helipad at the Oval Grounds and erecting barricades all along the road show route, the SPG personnel are teaming up with the city Police to ensure a secure environment. They have begun putting in place elaborate patrolling and traffic arrangements. All the security agencies are working in coordination, said Police sources.

Focus lights being installed atop a tree on Raja Marga in city.

The Police will soon issue a traffic advisory asking commuters to avoid certain roads which fall on or around the route of PM Modi’s road show. As part of the security and preparation drill, the routes are being surveyed to identify vulnerable places where there is a need to station snipers.

As the road show route is full of high-rise buildings, old and dilapidated structures, the Police and the SPG are extra cautious and are chalking out elaborate plans to prevent sabotage.

Tree branches being pruned on the road show route.

As part of the sanitisation measures and steps to increase visibility, roadside trees are being pruned by the staff of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and all the old branches are being cut. Also, branches that obstruct the view are also being pruned.