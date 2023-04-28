Echo of Kochi incident where a mobile phone was thrown at PM: Iron mesh, barricades erected on Raja Marga

April 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent road show in Kerala’s Kochi, people showered flowers on him as he got off his armoured vehicle and thanked people for their adulation.

Among the flower petals, a foreign object was hurled towards the Prime Minister who was dressed in traditional Kerala attire. But the alert Special Protection Group (SPG) commando spotted it and using his quick reflexes, he was able to intercept the object before it reached the PM.

The object turned out to be a mobile phone and it was later revealed that the phone had slipped out of the hands of a person while trying to shower flower petals at the Prime Minister.

A Twitter user shared the video of the SPG official intercepting the mobile device as the PM walked down the street. This video has gone viral on social media, earning praise for the alert SPG Commando. Later, it was also learnt that another security guard gave the phone back to the owner.

To prevent such incidents amidst the crowds and entry of people to the road during the PM’s road show in Mysuru on Apr. 30, the City Police, following instruction from the SPG, are erecting iron mesh above the heritage style stone pillars on Raja Marga, covering footpaths in front of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) main building, Banumaiah’s College building and Lansdowne Building.

In addition, bamboo poles and barricades have been put up on footpaths near Gun House Circle, Basaveshwara Circle in front of Sanskrit Patashala, Chamaraja Double Road and other routes.

The iron mesh has been put on Raja Marga as the height of artistic balustrades is not enough to prevent the entry of people who might also throw flowers at the PM. Also, focus lights are being installed on tree tops all along the road show route. This is to increase visibility as the road show is being held by a VVIP.

Apart from giving the spectators a clear view of the PM, the focus lights will also enable the SPG to keep a hawk-eye vigil on the perimeter.