PM Modi visit: Avoid these routes in city on Apr. 30

April 28, 2023

Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway to be closed for vehicular traffic from 11 am to 4 pm

Mysuru/Mandya: If you are planning to travel to Bengaluru or move around in Mysuru city centre on Apr. 30 (Sunday), then you need to avoid certain routes to stay away from the Prime Minister’s convoy. According to an official notification, vehicular movement will be prohibited on certain sections of roads and the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway on that day.

As part of his two-day ‘carpet bombing’ campaign on Apr. 29 and Apr. 30 in North Karnataka, Old Mysuru and Mysuru regions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a road show on the evening of Apr. 29 from Magadi Road till the Sumanahalli Junction via NICE Road. The Bengaluru Rural District Police have diverted traffic and have made arrangements for vehicle movement on alternative roads.

On Apr. 30, the PM will visit Channapatna and as a result, the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway will be closed for traffic from 11 am to 4 pm on that day. The PM will address a rally at Mathikere-Shettihalli where thousands of people are participating.

According to a notification issued by Mandya Deputy Commissioner H.N. Gopalakrishna, all vehicles moving from Mysuru via Maddur towards Bengaluru have been diverted via Hemmanahalli Gate (near Hotel Adigas) to proceed towards Kestur-Huliyur Gate and join the Mangaluru National Highway.

Vehicles travelling from Mysuru to Bengaluru via Mandya have to take the Bannur – Kirugavalu – Malavalli – Halagur – Kanakapura route. Vehicles travelling from Kollegal and Malavalli towards Bengaluru have been asked to take the Malavalli – Halagur – Kanakapura route.

Mysuru city update

The city Police will impose traffic restrictions on many roads on Apr. 30 following the landing of PM’s chopper at Oval Grounds near DC’s Office. The chopper carrying the PM will land at Oval Grounds from Channapatna.

As per available schedule, PM’s cavalcade will proceed from Oval Grounds to Gun House Circle via MUDA Circle, Ramaswamy Circle and Chamaraja Double Road. He will hold a road show from Gun House Circle till the LIC Circle in Bannimantap via K.R. Circle, Government Ayurveda Hospital Circle, Old RMC Circle, New Sayyaji Rao Road and Moulana Abul Kalam Azad Circle.

As the road show is scheduled for 5.45 pm after the touchdown at 5.30 pm, the Police will impose traffic restrictions at the city centre from the Crawford Hall to the Gun House Circle and on the Raja Marga till the Millennium Circle (LIC Circle) hours before the road show and it is better to avoid even the roads around the route. The stretches will be sanitised by the Bomb Squad and Anti-Sabotage Check Squad.

After the road show, the PM will head towards the Mysore Airport via the Manipal Hospital Junction where he will take his special flight towards New Delhi after the two-day poll schedule.