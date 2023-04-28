54 check-posts tracked through CCTV visuals

April 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: An integrated control room-like facility has been set up at the DC Office in the city that will help the District Election Officers monitor all the check-posts that are working round-the-clock.

The new integrated surveillance system is a much-needed facility for preventing the flow of cash, liquor and freebies and also to monitor the ground-level staff. With the Assembly elections scheduled on May 10, the facility will help enforce the existing Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by monitoring vehicle movement on key routes.

There are over 108 CCTV cameras installed at 54 check-posts and the visuals are transmitted to this monitoring centre where they are screened and entries made. Primarily, the monitoring centre supervises the functioning of the check-post staff including the officers, personnel and the security staff deployed there.

The monitoring centre functions in two shifts keeping an eye on vehicles entering and exiting the district and also the staff who are handling the movements.

The facility is manned by a team of officers to track movement of vehicle and people and also the functioning of the staff. Dedicated telephone lines have been set-up to attend to it and for alerting the nearest Police Station or flying squads of any suspicious movement.