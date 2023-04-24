Four-Day Dry Day

April 24, 2023

From 6 pm on May 8 till midnight on May 10 (day of voting); from midnight on May 12 to midnight on May 13 (counting day)

Mysore/Mysuru: The District Administration has released the schedule of dry days for the upcoming Assembly polls scheduled for May 10, with the counting of votes to take place on May 13. The purpose of the dry days is to ensure a peaceful, free and fair election.

The dry days will be enforced from 6 pm on May 8 until 12 midnight on May 10 (the day of voting) and from midnight on May 12 to midnight on May 13 (the day of vote counting).

During this period, all liquor and wine shops, bars, restaurants, clubs, and other license holders selling liquor in the district will remain closed, and there will be no sale, distribution or stocking of liquor.

The Deputy Commissioner and District Electoral Officer, Dr. K.V. Rajendra, has utilised Section 135C of the 1951 Act to declare dry days and has directed the Excise Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru City and Rural to seal all liquor and wine shops, bars, restaurants, clubs, and other licensed premises selling alcohol in the district. The keys are to be handed over to the Executive Magistrate, according to a press release.

To ensure the smooth conduct of polls and maintain law and order, the Deputy Commissioner has also imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) from 6 pm on May 8 until the conclusion of voting on May 10. This section restricts the assembly of more than five people in an area and is typically implemented to prevent a breach of peace.

As part of the measures to ensure peaceful and fair elections, the DC has imposed a ban on aking out processions or holding meetings, and carrying weapons such as swords, knives, sticks, mace, guns, explosives, and any other objects that could pose a threat to human lives from 6 pm on May 8 to the conclusion of voting on May 10.

Police officials have been authorized to seize any weapons that are found to be carried during this period, and legal actions will be taken against the individuals found carrying weapons.

Additionally, campaigning within a radius of 100 metres from the polling booths has been prohibited, and photocopy shops, book stalls, and cyber cafes located within the vicinity of polling booths have been instructed to remain closed during the election period. These measures have been put in place to maintain the sanctity of the election process and ensure the safety and security of the citizens.

The transportation and storage of explosives in quarries are prohibited during the election period, as well as the carrying of stones or any throwable items or equipment, and the display and burning of effigies. Shouting of slogans, singing, playing of musical instruments, and any other activities that could disrupt public decency near the polling booths are also banned.

Provocative songs, shouting, pictures, photos, symbols, signs, and replicas of character assassination are also not allowed as they could disturb peace and law and order. However, last rites, weddings, and religious processions are exempt from this ban as long as they comply with the model code of conduct and do not disturb the law and order situation.

Carrying mobile phones, cordless phones, and other electronic items within 100 meters of polling booths is prohibited, except for officials and staff who have received prior permission from the District Electoral Officer. Additionally, pasting campaign posters and banners within 100 meters of polling booths are not allowed. Any violations of the above orders will be met with stringent legal action.