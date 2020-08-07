COVID care facility inaugurated at Asha Kirana Hospital

August 7, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Asha Kirana Charitable Trust, Mysuru, extended its services to COVID care by inaugurating a 60-bed facility exclusively for treating people infected with COVID-19 at Asha Kirana Hospital on Hebbal Ring Road here today.

This initiative of COVID care will be managed and operated by MAHAN, an association formed by city’s top private health care providers in support with Mysuru District Administration.

Formal nod from the Mysuru DC and relevant authorities has been taken prior to the setting up of the Hospital. Opinions from the Asha Kirana Hospital patients too were sought and they gave a positive response for the burning need of Covid care.

The Hospital is now open for public and is supported by Prakash Jewellers, Shivarampet, as part of their CSR activity.

For the well-being of the citizens and for smooth operations of the facility, a puja was organised where city’s top doctors, Trustees of Asha Kirana and MAHAN office-bearers were present, according to a press release from Dr. S.N. Mothi, Chairman, Asha Kirana Hospital, Mysuru.