Nanjangud faces flood threat as Kapila River water-level rises

August 7, 2020

Nanjangud: With the water level of Kapila river increasing steadily due to huge discharge from Kabini Dam, the temple town of Nanjangud is facing the threat of floods in the coming days.

The Kapila river that flows through the town, is receiving 50,000 cusecs of water almost every day in the past few days and as a result, the water level has been rising alarmingly.

Due to the rise in water level, the bathing ghat and mudikatte of Srikanteshwara temple and Parashurama temple have been completely submerged, while Hadinaaru Kalu Mantapa in the middle of the river is almost submerged.

With water gushing into four houses at Halladakeri, a low-lying area of the town, the Taluk Authorities have shifted the residents to safer locations.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Nanjangud Tahsildar Mahesh Kumar said that Kapila river has received 10,000 cusecs of water from Kabini Dam today. Asserting that there is no threat of floods as of now, he said that, however, uninterrupted huge discharges may lead to flooding of the river and the Taluk Administration has taken all necessary measures to contain possible floods.

Pointing out that as river water gushed into Halladakeri area of the town, several families of the locality have been moved to safer locations yesterday, he reiterated that the Taluk Administration is fully geared up to meet any emergencies.

On Thursday, MLA B. Harshavardhan visited mudikatte and low-lying areas of the town to take stock of the situation. He directed the authorities to take necessary measures for moving out people to safer locations and to ensure safety of people in other areas in view of possible flood-like situation.